NIA files chargesheet against activist Khurram Parvez, decorated cop Arvind Negi

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against Kashmir-based rights activist Khurram Parvez and its former decorated officer -- Superintendent of Police Arvind Digvijay Negi among others in its probe related to funding and recruitment of overground workers (OGWs) by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Negi has been charged under the Official Secrets Act (OSA), corruption and criminal conspiracy for allegedly leaking official secret documents to other accused persons for monetary considerations as well as demanding money for compromising investigation. He was probing terror-funding cases in the NIA for several years.

Negi was part of the probe team that carried out searches at rights activist Khurram Parvez’s residence in October 2020 as part of the NGO terror-funding case; apart from the agency’s larger conspiracy terror funding probe in J&K of 2017. He had received a president's medal for meritorious service for his investigation into the J&K terror-funding case involving the Hurriyat leadership. A thorough chargesheet filed by him in the Hurriyat case had brought out the role of Pakistan and its spy agency ISI in radicalising the youth of the Valley for anti-India activities, including organising stone pelting, dharnas, etc for which funding was received by Hurriyat leaders.

The central agency registered a case on November 6, 2021 pertaining to the widespread network of OGWs (Overground Workers) of LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba), headed by Hafiz Saeed, and for providing support in planning and execution of terrorist activities in India. During the investigation, Negi’s house was searched in November.

Among those chargesheeted on Friday include Parvez, Negi, Muneer Ahmad Kataria, Arshid Ahmad Tonch, Zafar Abbas, Rambhawan Prasad and Chandan Mahato. The chargesheet was filed in a special NIA court in Delhi.

“Investigation revealed that LeT operatives based in Pakistan had hatched a conspiracy with Khuram Parvez, Muneer Ahmad Kataria, Arshid Ahmad Tonch and Zafar Abbas to run a network of OGWs of LeT for furthering the activities of LeT and to commit terrorist acts in India. These accused persons collected information regarding vital installations, deployment and movement of security forces, procured official secret documents and passed on the same to their LeT handlers through an encrypted communication channel for monetary consideration,” NIA said in a statement on Friday.

“Investigation also revealed that Arvind Digvijay Negi being a public servant abused his official position and unauthorisedly passed on official secret documents to co-accused for monetary consideration and also demanded illegal gratification through co-accused for compromising the investigation. Rambhawan Prasad and Chandan Mahato had forged identity documents and used the same for procuring SIM cards and opening bank accounts and passed them on to the co-accused persons for monetary benefits,” it added.