NIA frames charges against activist Parvez, ex-cop Negi in terror case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against Kashmir-based rights activist Khurram Parvez and its own decorated former officer, superintendent of police Arvind Digvijay Negi, in a probe related to funding and recruitment of overground workers (OGWs) by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Jammu & Kashmir.

Negi has been charged under the stringent Official Secrets Act (OSA), along with corruption and criminal conspiracy, for allegedly leaking secret documents to the terrorists and their supporters in exchange for money, apart from demanding payouts to influence the investigation, the agency said. OSA is a British-era anti-espionage act which deals with spying and sharing of sensitive information. A person convicted under this law can get up to 14 years of imprisonment.

An officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre, Negi spent 11 years in NIA after its inception in the wake of 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and probed major cases including J&K terror funding involving Hurriyat leaders, and alleged Hindutva terror. He was promoted to the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 2011, and received the President’s medal in 2017 for his exemplary probe in the J&K terror funding case. A charge sheet filed by him had brought out the role of Pakistan and its spy agency ISI’s in radicalising youth in the Valley for anti-India activities, including stone pelting and dharnas, for which funding was allegedly received by Hurriyat leaders.

He was also part of the probe team that carried out searches at the premises of Khurram Parvez in October 2020.

The central agency registered the current case on November 6, 2021 pertaining to the spread of a widespread network of OGWs of LeT, and for providing support in planning and execution of terrorist activities in India. Negi’s house was searched the same month, and he was arrested in February this year.

Among those against whom charge sheets were filed on Friday include Parvez, Negi, Muneer Ahmad Kataria, Arshid Ahmad Tonch, Zafar Abbas, Rambhawan Prasad, and Chandan Mahato.

“Investigation revealed that LeT operatives based in Pakistan hatched a conspiracy with Parvez, Kataria, Tonch and Abbas to run a network of OGWs of LeT for furthering the activities of the outfit and to commit terrorist acts in India. These accused persons collected information regarding vital installations, deployment and movement of security forces, procured official secret documents and passed on the same to their LeT handlers through encrypted communication channel for monetary consideration,” NIA said in a statement on Friday.

It further said: “Negi, being a public servant, abused his official position and passed on official secret documents to co-accused for monetary consideration and also demanded illegal gratification through co-accused for compromising investigation. Rambhawan Prasad and Chandan Mahato forged identity documents and used the same for procuring SIM cards and opened bank accounts and passed them on to the co-accused persons for monetary benefits.”