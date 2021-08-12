Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / NIA officers who solved Pulwama attack case get medal for excellence
india news

NIA officers who solved Pulwama attack case get medal for excellence

Rakesh Balwal and his team managed to crack the case, in which the agency initially struggled to get any leads for 10 months
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 04:18 PM IST
Security personnel carry out rescue and relief works at the site of suicide bomb attack at Lathepora Awantipora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on February 14, 2019. (File photo)

Rakesh Balwal, a superintendent of police with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and an inspector in his team, Neeraj Sharma, who solved the 2019 Pulwama attack conspiracy case, have been awarded Union Home Minister’s medal for excellence in the investigation for 2021.

Balwal and his team managed to crack the case, in which the agency initially struggled to get any leads for 10 months.

An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 2012 batch from Manipur cadre, Balwal has been posted with NIA since 2018. He is handling some crucial investigations, including the June 27 drone attack at the Indian Air Force base in Jammu.

Also Read | NIA raids 56 J&K areas in terror funding case

The Pulwama case was solved after the agency stumbled upon the mobile phone of Masood Azhar’s nephew Mohammad Umar Farooq, who was killed by security forces months earlier, in December 2019. Balwal’s team retrieved photos, videos, and conversations showing all the moments of his journey from Pakistan to India through the border, bomb-making, and photos of other accomplices. The phone also had conversations with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leadership – primarily his uncles Abdul Rouf Asghar and Ammar Alvi in Pakistan and other operatives from the Valley.

A 13,500-page charge sheet was filed by Balwal’s team in the Pulwama attack last year. Several suspects were arrested for assisting Umar Farooq and other JeM conspirators.

As many as 152 investigators from across the country have got the medals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Dia Mirza tweets special message on World Elephant Day, posts pic

‘Unicorn’ with a shopping cart waits for train in a subway station. Watch

Two-year-old sprints in soccer pitch during game in US. Then this happens

Mama elephant uses her truck to nudge baby to walk, video makes people say aww
TRENDING TOPICS
Kinnaur landslide
International Youth Day
GISAT-1
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Vikram Sarabhai birth anniversary
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP