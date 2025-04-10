NIA visits, assurances to US and ‘childhood friend’ Headley: How India secured Rana’s extradition

The extradition of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks co-conspirator Tahawwur Rana was one of the most crucial procedures pursued by Indian agencies, a journey that involved multiple visits to the United States, convincing the US government, keeping Rana in custody when he was about to be released and gathering evidence on his role. Visuals from the Mumbai terror attack in 2008; (right) Tahawwur Rana. (File Photos)

Arrest, re-arrest, sentencing: India’s extradition request

Rana, 64, is a Pakistan-born Canadian citizen who was arrested by US authorities on October 18, 2009, two weeks after his childhood friend David Coleman Headley was arrested (October 3, 2009).

India had sent an extradition request for Headley as well, but US authorities refused to give him up after he pleaded guilty to 12 terrorism related charges, including multiple counts related to Mumbai attacks and a foiled plot in Denmark. As Headley agreed to cooperate with the US investigators, Headley’s plea agreement contained a non-extradition provision.

On the other hand, Rana was tried on three counts in the US — conspiracy to provide material support to terrorism in India, conspiracy to provide material support to terrorism in Denmark, and providing material support to a foreign terrorist organisation.

Meanwhile, India had declared Rana a wanted person and on August 28, 2018, and an arrest warrant was issued on charges of conspiracy, waging war, committing murder, forgery and terrorist attack.

Headley testified for the prosecution and the jury convicted Rana on June 9, 2011, of terror conspiracy related to Denmark and providing material support to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), but acquitted him of terror conspiracy related to India. On January 17, 2013, the district court sentenced him to 168 months of imprisonment. After serving seven years in prison, Rana’s motion for compassionate release was granted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As he was about to be released, Rana was rearrested on June 10, 2020, following an extradition request by India.

NIA visits, Indian lawyer assisting US prosecutors’ pro bono

Since it started investigating the 26/11 attacks in 2009, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was in regular touch with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and US department of justice for getting the custody of Headley and Rana. A team first visited the US in 2010 and questioned Headley but Rana was not questioned at that time.

Thereafter, in 2018 another visit was made by the NIA to collect evidence in the case.

After the extradition proceedings for Rana began in 2020, the NIA teams made multiple visits to assist the US prosecutors in explaining the case documents, charges, etc.

While Rana was being represented by a British barrister Paul Garlick, senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, who previously appeared in sensitive cases like Delhi gang rape case, Commonwealth Games corruption case, etc, travelled to the US and assisted in India’s extradition proceedings ‘pro bono’.

When Rana discredited his childhood friend Headley

During the court hearings, US prosecutors argued that Rana was aware that his childhood friend Headley was involved with LeT and that by assisting Headley and affording him cover for his activities, he was supporting the terrorist organisation and its associates.

The prosecutors added that Rana knew of Headley’s meetings, what was discussed, and the planning of the attacks, including some of the targets.

Interestingly, to save himself, Rana attacked the credibility of Headley – the main witness of US prosecutors – during arguments, saying that “the extradition court should have discounted Headley’s testimony because he (a) is a serial cooperator who returned to criminal activity, (b) received training in manipulation and deception by the ISI, Pakistan’s intelligence service”. Rana even said that Headley used him without his knowledge.

However, his arguments were not accepted by the courts and on May 16, 2023, a district court in California certified his extradition to India.

‘Double jeopardy’ provision argued to avoid extradition

Rana then moved a habeas court in California, citing double jeopardy provision – according to which a person cannot be punished for the same crime twice – saying that his extradition to India was barred under the extradition treaty between India and the US. However, a technical analysis of the extradition treaty done by the US departments of justice and state – both the agencies charged with negotiating extraditions with other countries – was submitted before the court which confirmed that article 6 of treaty “will not preclude extradition in situations in which the fugitive is charged with different offences in both countries arising out of the same basic transaction”.

Dayan Krishnan, in his legal memorandum submitted before court, said that “Indian constitutional law on double jeopardy, like American constitutional law, determines whether two offences are the same by first examining whether the two offences carry the same elements.” To be sure, Indian lawyer cannot argue in US court proceedings. Krishnan was only assisting.

The court finally rejected his petition on August 10, 2023.

Rana then approached the court of appeals for the ninth court, which turned down his plea on August 15, 2024.

He then moved the US Supreme Court on November 13 last year, filing a “petition for a writ of certiorari” to review the lower court’s ruling, which green-lit his extradition to India. The apex court, on January 21 this year, a day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the US President, rejected his plea, thereby clearing his extradition to India.

The extradition was approved by the Donald Trump administration during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US in February, and US secretary of state Marco Rubio signed the order.

Desperate to stop his extradition to India, Rana moved the apex court again requesting emergency stay on humanitarian ground and cited condition of Indian jails as the ground. On March 6, Justice Elena Kagan rejected his application after which he moved before the court of chief justice, John G Roberts Jr, who also refused to entertain his plea this Monday.

Rana’s association with Headley and Pakistan Army

According to investigation agencies, Rana and Headley had met when they attended a military boarding high school together in Pakistan and became close friends. After high school, Rana served as a doctor in the rank of Captain in the Pakistan army.

However, he later deserted from the army and moved to Canada in 1990, became a Canadian citizen before moving to Chicago, Illinois and opening several businesses, including the Immigration Law Center, which had offices in Chicago, New York and Toronto.

Meanwhile, Headley became involved with heroin trafficking and was twice convicted of drug offences. Following Headley’s arrest in 1997 for importing heroin into the United States, Rana posted his house as collateral for Headley’s bond. In fact, during their friendship, Rana held money for Headley and sent it to him as needed.

When LeT was planning attacks, Headley told the terror outfit’s leaders about his friendship with Rana and latter’s ownership and operation of the Immigration Law Center and they agreed that Rana’s business would be an ideal front for their activities because it would allow Headley to travel freely in and out of India and to establish connections with powerful individuals in India. Rana then agreed to open a branch in Mumbai and assisted him in getting a business visa from India.

In July 2007, Headley had travelled to Chicago and stayed with Rana and told him about the surveillance he conducted and would continue to conduct in India, including the videos he had taken of the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. Headley also told Rana about meeting co-conspirators in Pakistan and their reactions regarding the surveillance he conducted.

Rana also travelled to Mumbai, Agra, Hapur, Cochin and Ahmedabad with his wife between November 13 and 21, 2008, just before the attacks.

Extradition and India’s assurances

After all hurdles were cleared, Rana was finally handed over to a NIA team on Tuesday by the FBI officials through a surrender warrant signed by US secretary of state Marco Rubio. The team flew him in a special plane and will arrest him formally on Indian soil as soon as the plane lands in India.

Officials familiar with the extradition that India strong diplomatic presence, global standing, and amicable relations with the US played a pivotal role in expediting Rana’s extradition, overcoming legal obstacles along the way.

The Indian government gave general assurances to the U S authorities that he will be protected in jail, and will not be tortured during his custodial period in India.

India also assured that Rana will only be tried for the offences that he has been extradited for.