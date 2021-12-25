Night curfew from tomorrow in Assam; curbs not applicable on New Year Eve

The Assam government on Saturday announced a night curfew from 11.30pm to 6am across the state amid a rise in Omicron infections in the rest of the country. Assam is yet to report any confirmed cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus. The revised directive from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) will come into effect from December 26 but won’t be applicable on December 31, New Year Eve. According to the fresh order, all workplaces, business establishments, eateries, showrooms, grocery stores, dairy and milk booths will not be allowed to remain open after 10.30pm.

The state authority has directed the district disaster management authorities (DDMAs) to fix the limit of gathering in open spaces depending on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in their respective districts. The ASDMA has allowed closed venues to operate at 50% of their seating capacity.

The government has allowed iconic religious places to operate with 60 fully vaccinated persons per hour and other religious places with 40 fully vaccinated individuals per hour. Cinema hall will continue to operate with 50% of seating capacity, only to be occupied by fully vaccinated viewers with Covid appropriate measures.

"For Omicron specific regulation, all district magistrates, superintendent of Police, and all other authorities concerned shall be responsible for ensuring Covid Appropriate Behaviour in all public places for containment of Covid-19 virus," the order read.

Several states have announced a fresh set of restrictions in view of rising cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant. On Friday, Maharashtra announced a night curfew from 9am to 6pm as the state continues to report the highest number of Omicron cases. Maharashtra has so far reported 108 infections from Omicron, followed by Delhi (79), Gujarat (43), Telangana (38), Kerala (38).

