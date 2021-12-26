Night curfew imposed across Karnataka as Covid cases increase

The Karnataka government on Sunday imposed fresh restrictions, including night curfew and a complete ban on any large gatherings in public places across the state as a preventive measure to contain the growing number of covid-19 infections, state health minister K Sudhakar said on Sunday.

The decision comes a day after Karnataka reported seven more cases of Omicron infections, taking the tally in the southern state to 38.

“From December 28 onwards, for about 10 days, we have called (imposed) a night curfew, invoking section 144 from night 10 pm to the next day morning 5 am,” Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s minister for health, family welfare and medical education said in Bengaluru.

The announcement came after chief minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired an urgent meeting with ministers, senior government officials and members of the technical advisory committee (TAC) on covid-19 in Bengaluru to impose “preventive” measures to contain the growing number of infections.

“From 30-12-2021 to 02-01-2022 the restaurants/hotels/clubs/pubs will function with 50% of their seating capacity strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour. All staff members of the said entities compulsorily possess COVID 19 negative RTPCR report and will be fully vaccinated with 2 doses of COVID 19 vaccine, “according to the new guidelines issued on Sunday.

The decision to impose restrictions with barely a week to go before New Year’s eve has irked hotels and other business establishments who were looking to make up for losses incurred during similar restrictions the whole of last year and long durations earlier this year.

“The government has got its revenues as spirits are sold in several places and the budget targets are achieved. But those who are dependent on alcohol licence and even veg restaurants... What should they do and how to recover losses? We were not given any concessions in anything?” Govindraj Hegde, president of the Karnataka Wine Merchants Association, said.

He said that during the time around New Year’s, businesses are trying to not make profits but to contain growing losses.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has been criticised for its knee-jerk reactions that have impacted lives and livelihoods. Interestingly, there were no seating capacity restrictions on cinema theatres mentioned in the order.

“All gatherings, meetings, conferences, including marriages etc, from 28-12-2022, should strictly limit the number of participants to 300 people only and COVID appropriate behaviour shall be strictly enforced during the event, the responsibility to enforce the same lies with the organisers,” according to the order.

The fresh curbs have heightened fears of a relapse into restrictions on movement in the new year.

“We have curbs on all kinds of functions (events) for the New Year (celebrations),” Sudhakar said.

He added that there would be a complete ban on all parties and events with large gatherings and DJ nights or celebrations in public places.

The state registered at least 348 new Covid-19 infections in 24 hours, the state health department said in its bulletin on Sunday. The worrying part is that the number of recoveries at 198 is lower than the number of new infections, taking the active case count to 7418, according to the health department bulletin. Three more people died due to the virus, taking the death toll to 38312 in the state so far, and the case fatality rate stood at 0.86%.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on Saturday, Sudhakar said that the state government would also commence vaccination for children between the ages of 15 and18 from January 3. He said that there are around 4.3 million kids who fall between this age group in the state.

The state government will also administer booster or preventive doses for healthcare and frontline workers, persons above 60 years of age and others with comorbidities from January 10, the minister added.

Sudhakar said that Karnataka has achieved around 97% coverage with the first dose and 75% in the second dose. Around 4.5 million persons have yet to take the second jab in the state.

“There shall be intensive patrolling and surveillance at all bordering districts adjoining Maharashtra and Kerala states to prevent the spread of COVID 19, particularly Omicron variant in the state,” according to the order.