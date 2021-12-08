Temperature in Kashmir’s Gulmarg dips to minus 6 degrees Celsius

Nights in Kashmir continue to record sub-zero temperatures with the mercury plunging to minus 6 degrees Celsius in the snow resort of Gulmarg in the north. However, the days remain warm with the sun burning bright and melting the chill away.

“Today, weather is fair to partly cloudy in all the districts,” said Sonam Lotus, Jammu and Kashmir’s director of the meteorological department .

The night temperature in all the weather stations remained below zero, though slightly better than Tuesday.

In north Kashmir, Gulmarg recorded a slight improvement in night temperature with mercury settling at minus 6 degrees against minus 7 degrees a night earlier.

In south Kashmir’s mountainous resort of Pahalgam in Anantnag district, the mercury dipped to minus 3.4 degrees against --4.8 degrees a night earlier.

The summer capital Srinagar recorded minus 0.4 degrees C while it was minus 1.4 degrees C each in Kokernag and Kupwara , minus 1.5 degrees C in Khanabal and minus 1.6 degrees C in Qazigund.

In the Union Territory of Ladakh, Leh recorded a minimum of minus 7.9 degrees Celsius temperature during the night.

Weather conditions improved in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday after a day of light rains and snow in J&K and Ladakh.

Srinagar received rains on Sunday while snow fell on mountainous areas like Gulmarg in north Kashmir and Shopian in south Kashmir. Some areas of Jammu were also hit by hails. Moderate snowfall was also reported at Kargil, Zanskar and in the higher reaches of Leh.

The director MeT said that light snow was likely at isolated places on higher reaches during December 8 and 9th. “The weather will remain mainly dry till December 15th,” he said.

He said that Ladakh’s weather is generally cloudy at most places in Leh district and Panikhar-Zanskar area of Kargil district.

“There was light snow over the mountains. Except light snow over Zojila-Drass, Gilgit area during 8 and 9th December, mainly dry weather [is expected] till 15th December. Overall, warmer and pleasant days and colder nights [are expected] till the 15th in both the union territories,” he said.