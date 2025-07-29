'Nimisha Priya's death sentence in Yemen cancelled,' says Indian Grand Mufti's office

In a big relief for Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, her death sentence by Yemeni authorities on charges of murder has been overturned, according to the office of Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram AP Abubakker Muslaiyar, reported news agency ANI. Nimisha Priya was sentenced to death in Yemen for alleged murder of her ex-business partner. (Sourced)

This comes after her execution, which was originally scheduled to happen on July 16, was halted temporarily just a day earlier, after Grand Mufti AP Abubakker Muslaiyar intervened and requested Yemeni authorities to reconsider.

Now, his office says, that her death sentence has been cancelled completely following a high-level meeting in Yemeni capital Sanaa. “The death sentence of Nimisha Priya, which was previously suspended, has been overturned. A high-level meeting held in Sanaa decided to completely cancel the death sentence that was temporarily suspended earlier,” ANI quoted his office as saying.

Priya's family, including her 13-year-old daughter Mishel and her husband Thomas, reached Yemen to join Indian Christian evangelist KA Paul to appeal Houthi authorities to release Priya.

In a video, shared by news agency PTI, Mishel can be heard saying “I love you, mamma,” as she speaks in Malayalam and English. Her speech is not legible.

Earlier last week, the Ministry of External Affairs said that it is providing all necessary assistance to Nimisha Priya and her family and that the Indian government is in touch with “friendly governments”, possibly to help with the case.

Grand Mufti's intervention

Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram AP Abubakker Muslaiyar played a big role in securing temporary halt of Nimisha Priya's execution, originally scheduled for July 16.

In a statement, the Grand Mufti had said that he intervened due to India's limited diplomatic engagement with Yemen, which was one of the key hurdles in the case.

"India has, in the past, seen positive outcomes from similar interventions in Gulf countries and beyond. Given that Yemen is a region with which India presently has limited diplomatic engagement, I felt that such an effort is indeed required of us," he had said.

Nimisha Priya case

Nimisha Priya was convicted in 2020 for killing Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi in July 2017. In 2023, the Houthis' Supreme Judicial Council upheld her punishment and dismissed her plea for bail. She was placed on death row and was set to be executed on July 16, 2025.