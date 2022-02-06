Nine killed in car-truck collision in Andhra’s Anantapur district

Nine people, including six women and two children, were killed when a car in which they were travelling collided with a truck coming from the opposition direction in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district on Sunday evening, police said.

The accident happened at Katalapalli village of Vidapanakal block on Anantapur-Bellary highway. The group were returning to Anantapur, after attending the marriage of state Bharatiya Janata Party executive committee member Kora Venkatappa’s daughter at Bellary in the morning.

According to Uravakonda police, Venkatappa, who belongs to Nimbagallu village, died in the accident and seven of the remaining eight victims were identified as: Ashok, Radhamma and Saraswati from Bommanakal village, Shivamma from Pillalapalli village, Subhadramma from Rayaladoddi village, Swati and Jahnavi from Latthavaram.

“The body of a child is yet to be identified. The exact ages of the victims are also yet to be ascertained,” a police official from Uravakonda said.

The police said the truck was travelling at a high speed, when it lost control and rammed into the Toyota Innova car coming from the opposite direction. The car was badly mangled and the police had a tough time in removing the bodies of the victims from the vehicle. The lorry driver fled the spot, the police said.

The bodies were shifted to the government hospital at Uravakonda for post mortem. The police registered a case of accident and are investigating.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON