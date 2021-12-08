Nine students test Covid positive in Mangaluru, quarantined at hostel

A college in Mangaluru was declared a containment zone on Tuesday after nine students of a college tested positive for Covid-19, forming a fresh cluster in Karnataka, the state health department said in a statement on Tuesday. A total of 173 samples were tested in the college, the statement added.

“We have sent samples for genomic sequencing to detect the variant. We have effectively isolated the hostel. Those students who have tested positive for novel coronavirus have been quarantined at the hostel. All those who are infected are aged above 18,” said Rajendra KV, deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district.

In Chikkamagaluru district, a total of 457 samples have been tested of both students and staff members at the Jawahar Navodaya School in Seegodu, and the infection tally now stands at 103, including 90students, health officials said. Similar clusters were reported in educational institutions in Dharwad, Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Hassan and Mysuru districts, health department officials said.

There has been a consistent uptick of Covid-19 clusters in the southern state, which led the state government to issue guidelines to combat the situation. According to the new norms, any area reporting three Covid-19 cases will be declared a cluster, as opposed to the earlier 10. Furthermore, both doses of Covid-19 vaccine shots have been made mandatory for people to visit apartment complexes. If one has been marked a cluster, no one will be permitted to enter the building, the health department said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the government has initiated action to establish a genome sequencing lab in the state. The health secretary Anil Kumar has been instructed to look into the needs of procuring the necessary equipment and experts for the purpose, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said while speaking to media persons at his residence in Hubli on Tuesday.

“All the districts have Covid testing labs. Genome sequencing needs expert systems and modern equipment. The spread of the new variant, Omicron, has necessitated sending test samples in suspect cases for Omicron, to Genome Sequence testing in NCBS. Arrangements would be made to get the test reports quickly,” Bommai said.