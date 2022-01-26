Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Nine-year-old awarded PM Bal Puraskar for scaling Mount Kilimanjaro
india news

Nine-year-old awarded PM Bal Puraskar for scaling Mount Kilimanjaro

While climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, Virat Chandra overcame the challenges like extreme cold weather, finger pain, hand pain, and leg pain caused due to chilly weather.
Chandra is planning to attend the Australian Summit and climb Mount Kosciuszko once the border restrictions ease out.(ANI Photo)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 02:38 PM IST
ANI |

Nine-year-old Virat Chandra Telukunta from Hyderabad was awarded Prime Minister Bal Puraskar in Sports for scaling Mount Kilimanjaro.

"I used to run for 6-7km every day, did sit-ups, suryanamaskar...meditation. It was very cold there, but we focussed on summit point despite body aches" Chandra told ANI.

While climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, Chandra overcame the challenges like extreme cold weather, finger pain, hand pain, and leg pain caused due to chilly weather.

Talking about his future expeditions, he's planning to attend the Australian Summit and climb Mount Kosciuszko once the border restrictions ease out.

 

RELATED STORIES

"We were scared initially when Virat said he wants to do mountaineering, but after discovering a good trainer and also seeing the results from Virat's training, we were confident that Virat could do mountaineering," Virat's father Sharath told ANI.

"I broke down when he returned to the base camp. I wanted to go along with him to the summit, but due to breathing problems, I had to stay there. It was hard for me, as I am always with him. Upon his return to base camp, his first words were, "I finished Maa, I finished! , Mountaineering at such a young age is difficult, and she wishes that all parents let their children pursue their dreams," Virat's mother Madhavi told ANI. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Republic Day 2022 LIVE
Horoscope Today
Happy Republic Day 2022
Omicron
Republic Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP