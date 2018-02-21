Nirav Modi denies allegations to bureaucrats protest AAP govt: Top stories of the day

Billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi’s lawyer said “there is nothing” in Punjab National Bank’s allegations that his client defrauded the lender. Senior civil servants of Delhi government will wear black armbands at work to protest the alleged assault on their colleague, chief secretary Anshu Prakash, by lawmakers of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. These stories made news on Tuesday. Here is more about them.

AAP MLAs accused of assaulting Delhi govt’s top civil servant

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash accused two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmakers of assaulting him in a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence late Monday, sparking protests by civil servants. Union home minister Rajnath Singh said he was “deeply pained by the happenings” and the IAS officers association called the assault a “planned criminal conspiracy”. AAP dismissed the allegations and a party lawmaker filed a police complaint alleging Prakash had made casteist comments.

Five executives of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi companies arrested

Federal investigators arrested five senior executives of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi’s companies in a Rs 11,400-crore loan fraud case at a Mumbai branch of the Punjab National Bank. Modi, the main accused in the alleged fraud, denies the bank’s allegations against him, said his lawyer. “There is nothing, there is nothing in it,” said Vijay Aggarwal.

Arun Jaitley comments on PNB fraud, points a finger at ‘supervisors’

The government will chase down who cheat the banking system, said finance minister Arun Jaitley in comments perceived to about the Rs 11,400 crore fraud at Punjab National Bank. “Supervisory agencies need to assess as to what new system has to be put in place to detect irregularities,” said Jaitley. His comment comes as police investigate allegations that two officials at a Mumbai branch of PNB fraudulently steered credit to firms linked to billionaire Nirav Modi and entities tied to jewellery retailer Gitanjali Gems, led by Modi’s uncle, Mehul Choksi.

Fitch and Moody’s downgrade PNB after fraud report

Rating agencies Moody’s and Fitch warned Punjab National Bank of downgrade, citing likely net worth erosion and widening losses at India’s second largest state-run lender. A Rs 11,400-crore fraud raised questions about the bank’s risk controls and management supervision at regulatory level, the agencies said.

Woman gang-raped, metal object inserted in her private parts in West Bengal

Two men have been arrested for raping a woman and inserting a metal object in her body in West Bengal, said the police after the crime shocked the state and drew comparison to the Delhi gangrape six years ago. The woman, 19 or 20 years old, was found lying under a bridge in a village in south Dinajpur for nearly 18 hours. She is recovering after two surgeries.

100 civilians dead in Syria bombardment of rebel enclave: Report

At least 100 civilians, 20 of them children were killed in a Syrian army bombardment of the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta, a war monitor reported. Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the civilian death toll from Monday’s bombardment of the enclave outside Damascus was the heaviest since early 2015.

Kamal Haasan arrives in Madurai to launch political party

Tamil movies actor Kamal Haasan arrived in Madurai to launch his political party, drawing newspaper analyses and chatter in a state that has been in a flux after chief minister J Jayalalithaa died two years ago. Haasan said he will unveil his party flag Wednesday evening and explain his political ideas, but DMK leader M K Stalin dismissed him as a “paper flower”.

Hoardings installed by Punjab government welcome Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in Amritsar. (Sameer Sehgal/ HT Photo)

Talk of Justin Trudeau getting the cold shoulder in Indian continues

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Indian business leaders as he pursued a tour of the country marred by reports he has been snubbed by political leaders. Indian and Canadian media said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sidestepped his Canadian counterpart over the Trudeau administration’s perceived support for Sikh separatists and dealings with Sikh groups in Canada.

Pakistan most unsafe nation to be born in, Japan best: UNICEF

Japan is the safest nation to be born inand Pakistan the riskiest, according to a Unicef report on baby care. India’s neonatal mortality rate (deaths per 1,000 live births) is 25.4, which ranks it at 12 among 52 “lower middle-income countries” in terms of risk for newborns. While this is better than Pakistan, it is far behind India’s less prosperous neighbours

Virat Kohli achieves rare feat in ICC rankings

Virat Kohli became the second batsman ever after South Africa’s AB de Villiers to have earned more than 900 rating points in ICC Rankings, in Test and ODI cricket concurrently. He also became the first Indian batsmen ever to have breached the 900-point mark in ODIs, extending his lead over de Villiers. Kohli now has 909 points, well ahead of de Villiers who has 844.