Nirmala Sitharaman to inaugurate Bihar investor summit on May 12

Bihar is emerging as a popular investment destination, said state minister for industries Shanawaz Hussain.
Published on May 06, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: Bihar is emerging as a “popular investment destination” and the government is working on a plan to encourage investment in the sectors of textile, food processing and IT, said the state minister for industries Shanawaz Hussain on Thursday adding that an international investor summit will be inaugurated by union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 12 in the capital.

“There was a time when we were counted among the states with the least industrial development, but things have begun to change, we have started work on an industrial development policy and an international investor summit will be inaugurated by union finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 12 in the capital,” he said.

He said the state is drawing huge investment and has the potential to emerge as a “favoured destination” for investors and can also emerge as an export hub. He said the state government under chief minister Nitish Kumar has made efforts to provide land parcels, improve the power situation and promote ease of doing business in the state.

He also said the perception that Bihar is a lawless state based on the narrative reinforced by Hindi cinema is misleading. “We have set up 555 industrial units in the last one year and the state has received investment proposals worth 36,253 crore,” Hussain said.

Listing some of the major development projects that are in the pipeline, he said, “We want to make Bihar a start-up capital”.

