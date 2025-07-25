Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Minister and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad on Thursday said that his party would observe Phoolan Devi's death anniversary on Friday by honouring women activists and holding discussions on her "contribution to the fight for social justice". Nishad Party to mark Phoolan Devi's death anniversary across UP: Sanjay Nishad

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Nishad praised Phoolan Devi for "standing up against injustice" during a different era. "The time and circumstances were different when she picked up the gun," he said.

He alleged that the Samajwadi Party had illegally occupied her property and demanded that it be vacated and handed over to her mother.

"Today, Nishad Party is observing Phoolan Devi's 'city day' across every district in the state and in other states where we have a unit. We take inspiration from her journey - from a village by the riverside to becoming a symbol of resistance against injustice," Nishad said.

He added, "The world came to know her as an iron lady, as the 'Bandit Queen'. Our party has always raised her issues and I have also raised this matter in the House today. Programmes will be held across the state tomorrow as well."

Taking a swipe at those who allegedly continue to disrespect Phoolan Devi, Nishad said, "Some people make disrespectful comments about her even today. But if one analyses the issue in depth, it becomes clear that for centuries, women have faced injustice. Earlier, the number of people doing injustice was more, and those showing respect were fewer. But under our government, the respect for women has increased."

Phoolan Devi was a bandit-turned-politician from Uttar Pradesh, known as the "Bandit Queen." Born in a poor 'mallah' family, she was jailed for leading a gang and the 1981 Behmai massacre. After her release, she entered politics and became a Member of Parliament.

She was shot dead on July 25, 2001, outside her residence in New Delhi by three masked gunmen, allegedly in revenge for the 1981 Behmai massacre.

