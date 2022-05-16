Nitish Kumar says caste-based census to begin in Bihar, all-party meeting soon

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said work would soon begin on a state-level caste-based census and an all-party meeting would be held over the issue.

Stating that it "will not take long" for the census work to begin, the Janata Dal - United (JD-U) president said he had informed leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav about the same. Kumar’s statement came days after the Centre expressed its inability to conduct a similar exercise on a national level.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, who had been vocal about the issue and cricitising the JDU-BJP led government in the state over the delay in taking up the exercise, had met the chief minister last week.

"Zyada der nahin lagega (it will not take long)….. We will convene an all-party meeting where representatives can give their suggestions. It will be followed by a cabinet approval. Modalities like how many officials to deploy etc will also be worked out," Kumar told reporters in Patna.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Humne unko bata diya hai (I have told him)," Kumar said when asked about the meeting he had with Yadav, his former deputy.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON