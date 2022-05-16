Home / India News / Nitish Kumar says caste-based census to begin in Bihar, all-party meeting soon
india news

Nitish Kumar says caste-based census to begin in Bihar, all-party meeting soon

  • Bihar CM Nitish Kumar further said that he had informed leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav about the same.
File photo of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar(HT Print)
File photo of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar(HT Print)
Published on May 16, 2022 06:32 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said work would soon begin on a state-level caste-based census and an all-party meeting would be held over the issue.

Stating that it "will not take long" for the census work to begin, the Janata Dal - United (JD-U) president said he had informed leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav about the same. Kumar’s statement came days after the Centre expressed its inability to conduct a similar exercise on a national level.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, who had been vocal about the issue and cricitising the JDU-BJP led government in the state over the delay in taking up the exercise, had met the chief minister last week.

"Zyada der nahin lagega (it will not take long)….. We will convene an all-party meeting where representatives can give their suggestions. It will be followed by a cabinet approval. Modalities like how many officials to deploy etc will also be worked out," Kumar told reporters in Patna.

"Humne unko bata diya hai (I have told him)," Kumar said when asked about the meeting he had with Yadav, his former deputy.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
nitish kumar census
nitish kumar census
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out