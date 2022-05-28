Nitish Kumar to decide on RS nominee, says JD-U chief Lalan Singh

Patna: After a meeting between Union minister RCP Singh, who is eyeing a third term in the Rajya Sabha, and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar late on Thursday evening, all eyes are on the CM for his decision regarding the JD-U nominee for the Upper House.

JD-U president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh, who was also present at the meeting between RCP Singh and Kumar, feigned ignorance on whether the JD-U will retain its candidate. The last date for filing nomination is May 31.

“I don’t know. It is for the CM to decide. Whatever he decides will be acceptable to all,” Lalan Singh said. When asked by the media, all that the CM had to say on Friday was that “everything will soon be known.” Strangely, the BJP has also refrained from announcing the names of its two nominees so far, while both the candidates of the RJD have already filed their nomination. In Bihar, five RS seats are due to fall vacant.

Senior leaders in the BJP, however, said that there was probability of a Brahmin and an OBC candidate finding favour for the two RS seats which the party will get. “But you never know what is going on in the top echelons of the party. In any case, the names have to be announced before May 31,” they said, on condition of anonymity.

Even though JD-U is yet to announce its nominee for the Rajya Sabha, the confidence of RCP Sinha and assertion of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary that there was ample time left for that indicate that the chief minister may have made up his mind and there cannot be any ifs and buts on his choice. The meeting between RCP Singh and the CM in the presence of Lalan Singh went on to underline that the end of suspense over RCP, who has remained with Kumar all through his political journey, might be round the corner.

“Has anyone in the JD-U or the CM himself ever said who else will be the party’s nominee? Just wait for the announcement. RCP has had two consecutive terms and only the CM can say whether he will get the third. The CM can justify both ways if he has someone else in mind,” is what a senior party leader said.

RCP Singh, on his part, has also been effusive in his praise for Kumar and talking about his contribution to the party. “I have always worked for strengthening and expanding the party from the very beginning with full commitment. It is for the party to assess now what has been my contribution,” Singh said while interacting with party workers in Patna.

With JD-U keeping its cards to itself and the BJP going soft, any possibility of realignment of forces in the state, which kept the RJD interested, seems to be over. Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has also turned down any such possibility.

RJD vice president Shivanand Tewari also said that Nitish Kumar had achieved his purpose by making the BJP agree to the caste census in the state. It was an issue that was perceived to bring the JD-U and the RJD together with clever messaging through Iftaar parties, which saw Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav exhibiting political bonhomie.

“There has been no change of heart in the BJP; rather it has relented just in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after having seen the formidable impact of RJD-JD-U combine in the 2015 assembly election. It is part of the BJP strategy of two steps forward and one step backward. Nitish Kumar has also deftly made use of the opportunity to send the message across through Iftaar parties that he had alternatives beyond BJP,” said Tiwari, hinting that change of guard in the state may not be possible in the near future even though a tug of war in the NDA may keep surfacing.

Political analysts, too, admit that after heightened politics, there were indications of both parties thawing, though tough messaging will continue to emerge from the NDA constituents for one-upmanship to keep the Opposition interested, as JD-U under Nitish Kumar will always find it difficult to adjust to playing second fiddle to the BJP and keep using opportunities deftly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON