New Delhi, Registrations on the National Medical Register, which has seen a sluggish response so far, will be speeded up in the next six months through better coordination with State Medical Council and leveraging technological tools like AI, new NMC head Dr Abhijat Sheth said. NMR registration will be speeded up in next six months: National Medical Commission chief

The National Medical Register , a centralised database of registered medical practitioners in modern medicine in the country, was started by the National Medical Commission last year.

The NMR portal was launched by Union Health Minister J P Nadda in August 23, 2024, with an aim to create an authentic modern database of all allopathic doctors in the country.

Of the around 13 lakh doctors in the country, less than one per cent had enrolled on the platform by May this year.

In an exclusive interview to PTI, Dr Sheth acknowledged that the process of registration on the portal has been slow.

"Yes, it is true that this process has been very slow. First of all, I'll say that NMC already has a database of over 13 lakh doctors who are registered on the Indian Medical Register.

"The NMR is an upscaling of this database, which needs better coordination with the state medical councils as well as we need to speed up our IT processes and to add on to some of the tools like artificial intelligence and some IT tools to ensure that the speed of this database is achieved," Dr Sheth said.

"We have set up a timeline for six months where you will see a substantial increase in the numbers, and improvement with the NMR will take place," he told PTI.

The uniqueness of the NMR is that it is linked with the Aadhaar ID of doctors that ensures the individual's authenticity.

