No brains, totally incompetent: Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh attacks Navjot Sidhu

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday attacked state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu saying he had “no brains" and that he had advised party president Sonia Gandhi five years ago not to induct “this incompetent man" in the party.

Talking to reporters after announcing the first list of his party's Punjab Lok Congress candidates from 22 constituencies, Singh also alleged that Sidhu did not act against chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and some other Congress leaders out of his "sense of loyalty to the party" despite getting inputs of their involvement in illegal sand mining in the state.

"When the Congress chief had told me (over five years ago) to check how Sidhu was, I had said this man is absolutely unfit to be a member of the Congress party. Yet they went ahead and inducted him," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

"From day one, I have said the man has no brains. He is just a waste of time. I had said all this to the Congress president when she had asked me how will he suit us (the party)," Amarinder Singh continued.

“Sidhu was the only minister I dropped because he was totally incompetent. He did not clear and handle his files.”

Amarinder Singh, who broke ties with the Congress last year following a bitter tussle with Navjot Sidhu, claimed that the Punjab Congress chief did not act against Channi in a #MeToo case as the woman IAS officer did not pursue her complaint, PTI further reported.

Amarinder Singh’s newly-launched PLC is jointly contesting the February 20 Punjab assembly polls in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and SAD (Sanyukt).

Asked if he had said he would fight against Sidhu, Singh said, “I had said we will not allow him to win. Because he is a totally incompetent man".

He recalled how Sindhu once told him in Delhi that he does meditation daily for six hours and he wondered if he was a stable person.

"He told me that he does meditation daily for six hours and talks to God for one hour. When I curiously asked what does he talk to God, he replied ‘just the way we talk’," said Amarinder, adding he had told Sonia Gandhi later that Sidhu did not seem to be a stable person.

(With agency inputs)