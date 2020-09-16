e-paper
'No breach on hospital, cops' end': MSHRC on Rhea's visit to morgue to see Sushant

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission had sent a show-cause notice to the hospital and the Mumbai police on August 25 for allowing Rhea Chakraborty and her family members to enter the mortuary when Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem was being conducted.

india Updated: Sep 16, 2020 16:24 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rhea Chakraborty at Cooper hospital on June 15.
Rhea Chakraborty at Cooper hospital on June 15.
         

There was no breach on part of the Mumbai police or the hospital when Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty visited the mortuary to see Sushant Singh Rajput’s body before the funeral, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) ruled on Wednesday.

The commission’s chairman MA Sayeed was quoted as saying by news agency ANI that it had looked into the matter based on media reports.

MSHRC had sent a show-cause notice to the Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital and the Mumbai police on August 25 for allowing Chakraborty and her family members to enter the mortuary when Rajput’s post-mortem was being conducted.

Panel’s chief MA Sayeed had told a daily that he had asked the legal wing to look into the matter after he saw videos of Chakraborty visiting the mortuary. “We don’t know how and under what circumstances the permission to visit the mortuary was given. It should not have been so,” he was quoted as saying.

Amid uproar on why Chakraborty was allowed access to the morgue, the 28-year-old actor had earlier told the media that she saw Rajput’s body for a few seconds as it was being transferred to the van from the mortuary for his funeral and touched his feet and apologised.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing Rajput’s death on June 14, while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are investigating the money laundering and drug-related angle in the case.

Rajout’s father KK Singh has filed an FIR against Chakraborty for driving his son to suicide.

