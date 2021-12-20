No ‘clear evidence’ on Omicron transmissibility, Delta still variant of concern: INSACOG

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said on Monday it does not have “clear evidence” on the transmissibility, immune evasion or severity of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

INSACOG, which consists of 10 central laboratories and 28 regional ones, said in its release Delta, which was the main reason for the global resurgence of Covid-19 this year, continues to be the main variant of concern. It also reiterated data is still insufficient to conclude whether the Omicron variant causes mild infection.

The national multi-agency consortium of genome sequencing laboratories said it has been unable to determine, despite the presence of certain indicators, if the mild infections seen in the cases so far is due to prior infections or vaccination.

“Cases have continued to increase in South Africa, with a smaller but clear rise in hospitalizations. Pending complete genomic sequencing, in the UK, S-gene target failure has shown a very rapid increase in likely Omicron cases and this would represent a significant growth advantage against Delta,” it added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vaccine production, genomic sequencing to be ramped up

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said earlier in the day India is ready to fight the Omicron spread 170 cases of the variant, which was first discovered in South Africa and is primarily responsible for the shutdowns Europe and the UK is currently facing, were reported from across the country.

“The Centre is in constant and regular touch with states and experts on the matter to understand the effect of the variant on the population,” Mandaviya said.

The Union health minister said India’s current capacity is 31 crore doses per month and the capacity will be increased to 45 crore doses per month in the next two months, according to news agency PTI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Laboratories conducting tests for Covid-19 have said they have the capacity to handle a higher number of samples for detection of the Omicron variant.

Delhi’s main genome sequencing laboratories—Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) and Lok Nayak Jaiprakash (LNJP) Hospital—will now handle all positive Covid-19 samples after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government is taking measures to further identify if the Omicron or older variants are causing the new infections.

“We can handle 1,000 samples per week. Though the daily cases have increased in the last couple of days, only about the capacity of 500 samples per week is being used. So, at present, we have sufficient capacity. As the need arises, we will double it,” a person familiar with the developments at the LNJP Hospital told news agency PTI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON