No complete lockdown in Kerala as of now, says health minister George

Despite the rising number of Covid-19 cases and its new variant Omicron in the state, Health Minister Veena George on Saturday said as of now, there were no plans on part of the Kerala government to impose a full lockdown.

The minister said a complete lockdown will affect normal life in the state and urged the people to remain cautious.

“The economic activities in our state and that of our people cannot be hampered now. We should work together to avoid a complete shutdown in the state. As of now we are not planning any lockdown,” she told the media.

The Minister said the quarantine protocol for those coming from abroad was decided based on the directions issued by the Union government.

Kerala reported 5,944 new Covid-19 cases and 242 virus-related fatalities on Saturday taking the total affected people in the state to 5,270,179 and the death toll to 49,547, a health bulletin stated.

Of the deaths, 33 were recorded over the last few days and 209 designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases on Saturday with 1,219, followed by Ernakulam with 1,214 and Kozhikode with 580 cases.

The state has tested 60,075 samples in the last 24 hours.

“Currently, there are 31,098 active COVID-19 cases in the state out of which only seven per cent people are hospitalised,” the health department said in a release.

Out of those who were found infected on Saturday, 80 people reached the state from outside while 5,479 others contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 337 people are yet to be traced. Forty-eight health workers are also among the infected, the health department said.

Meanwhile, 2,463 have recuperated from the disease taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 5,197,960.

The health department said there are 111,316 people under observation in the state out of whom 2,473 are admitted in isolation wards of various hospitals.