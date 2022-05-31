Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘No Dabangg’ act on Noida roads: Car stunt lands man in jail, cops issue warning
‘No Dabangg’ act on Noida roads: Car stunt lands man in jail, cops issue warning

A man’s car was seized by the Noida Police after he was seen swinging a baseball bat from the window of his car while he was driving.
The vehicle was seized by police.
Published on May 31, 2022 06:12 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami

A man in Noida has been arrested for performing stunts while driving a Mahindra Thar. In a video shared by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Twitter, the young man is seen swinging a baseball bat outside the window with the car being driven rashly.

Later, the clip shows the vehicle being seized by police and taken to Sector 24 police station in Noida. At the police station, the man is heard apologising and saying that he will never do such stunts again.

“If you do stunts on the road, we will hunt. The vehicle will be confiscated, you will be in a lock-up,” read a tweet (in Hindi) from the UP Police.

The video has garnered a large number of views and several reactions as netizens lauded the police department for taking action against the man. “Not a good time to be a Dabangg on #Noida roads. If nothing else the #noidapolice would surely teach you a lesson,” a user wrote.

Recently, another Noida man was arrested for performing stunts that saw him trying to balance himself between a pair of moving SUVs, and for performing acts such as a ‘wheelie’ on his two-wheeler. Rajiv used to post clips of his performances on social media.

The stunt of balancing oneself between two moving vehicles was popularised by Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn. In his debut film, ‘Phool Aur Kaante,’ the actor stood between two motorcycles, while in 2010's ‘Golmaal 3,' Devgn recreated the scene with a couple of SUV

 

 

 

 

