No deaths due to O2 shortage during second wave: UP govt in assembly

he Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday told the legislative council (Vidhan Parishad) that no deaths due to the lack of oxygen were reported in the state during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic between April and May this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It added that the death certificates of more than 20,000 people who succumbed to the virus made no mention of “death due to lack of oxygen”.

“The state did not report any death due to lack of oxygen,” health minister Jai Pratap Singh said in response to a query by Congress Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Deepak Singh, during the Question Hour.

The MLC had sought the government’s response on alleged claims by ministers that Covid-19 patients were dying due to lack of oxygen in the state.

“Many ministers wrote letters saying deaths are taking place due to lack of oxygen in the state. Several MPs had also made such complaints. Many incidents of deaths due to lack of oxygen had come to light. Is there any information with the government about these deaths in the entire state? Did the government not see the bodies floating in the Ganga and people suffering due to lack of oxygen?” he asked..

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rejecting the government’s claims, Samajwadi Party MLC and state spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said: “Barring the government, all know the truth behind Covid deaths. This government is unaware.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON