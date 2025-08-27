Pune, Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota, said on Wednesday that no decision has been made at the state level as of now to hold talks with Manoj Jarange after the activist claimed he received a call from the minister. No decision yet to hold govt-level discussions with Jarange: Vikhe Patil

Earlier in the day, Jarange set out for Mumbai with hundreds of supporters demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the OBC category.

The activist told reporters in Jalna that he had received a call from Vikhe Patil, informing him that a government team would reach Shivneri in Pune district for discussions.

"A delegation might come for discussion at Shivneri. I will not sit in any room; the discussion will take place in the open. No matter who comes for the talks, we will secure the Maratha quota this time," he had said.

As Jarange's claim set tongues wagging, Vikhe Patil stated that no government-level decision has been taken yet on holding talks with the activist through a delegation.

Vikhe-Patil said the government is sensitive towards the demands raised by the Maratha community and referred to some decisions approved by the cabinet sub-committee on Monday.

"A study of the Hyderabad Gazette by the Justice Shinde Committee is underway. Until the committee submits its report, we appeal to Jarange to suspend the agitation," Vikhe Patil said in a statement.

He stated the government has always taken a positive stand on the issue of Maratha reservation.

The cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation discussed on Tuesday some of the demands raised by Jarange and granted a six-month extension to the Shinde panel.

The Shinde committee was established in September 2023 to frame a methodology for issuing OBC certificates for Marathas and find proof to establish Marathas as Kunbi OBCs.

The sub-committee meeting reviewed matters related to the Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Satara gazettes, as well as demands concerning the inclusion of "sagesoyare" under the reservation framework.

Jarange has been demanding the implementation of the "sage soyare" draft notification. The Marathi term “sage soyare” means through birth relations and through relations by marriage

Vikhe Patil recalled that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had taken a special initiative to grant a 16 per cent reservation to Marathas , which was later struck down.

He alleged that the erstwhile MVA government had failed to sustain the reservation.

"After the change of government, Fadnavis decided on a 10 per cent reservation," he added.

The Maharashtra Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act was enacted in February 2024, granting a 10% reservation to the Maratha community for government jobs and educational admissions, based on findings by the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission .

"The government is making efforts to ensure that the report on the Hyderabad Gazette is submitted urgently. This process is somewhat complicated, and no injustice should be done to anyone. Therefore, after the Justice Shinde Committee submits its report, an appropriate decision can be taken," said Vikhe Patil.

The minister acknowledged the emotions attached to the Maratha quota demand and claimed that the High Court granted permission to hold an agitation in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, on a petition filed against this movement .

"Jarange should now take a broader view. Some people should refrain from making unnecessary statements in a fit of enthusiasm. The remarks Jarange had made about Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's mother were extremely unfortunate. It is necessary to ensure that unpleasant situations do not arise.

"Those who have no connection with the Maratha reservation issue should not make loose comments. Some people need to restrain their statements," he said.

Vikhe Patil added that Sharad Pawar, who held the chief minister's position four times, and Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, are maintaining silence on the issue of Maratha reservation.

"It seems they want to create a social discord," Vikhe Patil alleged.

