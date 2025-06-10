Mumbai, The Shiv Sena is ready to take a step forward or even backward and there is no political ego in it, party MP Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday amid the chatter of rapprochement between his outfit and the MNS. No ego, ready to take step ahead or back: Raut on Sena (UBT), MNS tie-up buzz

The Sena , led by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, will do whatever possible for the benefit of Maharashtra, "Marathi manoos" and to re-ensure their claim on Mumbai, Raut told reporters.

"We are ready to take a step ahead or back. There is no political ego in it," the Rajya Sabha member said.

Estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation with their recent statements indicating they could ignore "trivial issues" and join hands nearly two decades after a bitter parting of ways.

While Maharashtra Navnirman Sena head Raj Thackeray has said uniting in the interest of "Marathi manoos" is not difficult, Uddhav has insisted he is ready to put aside trivial fights, provided those working against Maharashtra's interests are not entertained.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said his party was ready to align with any outfit which wants to work for Mumbai, Maharashtra and Marathi-speaking people with a "clean heart and mind".

Asked about the buzz surrounding a potential tie-up between the Sena and the MNS, Aaditya Thackeray indicated nothing was on the table as of now and things have not moved beyond media circles.

"Discussions are only in the media. As of now, someone has given a call and we have responded. People will see when the next steps are taken," the former state minister told reporters.

"We are ready to join hands with those who are ready to fight for Marathi-speaking people, Mumbai and Maharashtra with a clean heart and mind. Uddhavji has already said whatever people want will happen," the opposition MLA said.

