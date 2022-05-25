No heatwave for next 5 days, rain in these states: Weather update

The southwest monsoon is likely to advance over 'parts of southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, the Maldives and Comorin area, south and east-central Bay of Bengal and some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal' in the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department said Wednesday. The IMD also said no significant heat wave conditions were likely in the country over the next five days.

The weather department also forecast fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over northeast India and isolated to scattered rainfall, with isolated thunderstorms/lightning and gusty winds, over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bengal and Sikkim over the next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on May 29 and over Assam and Meghalaya on May 26, 28 and 29.

The IMD further said there could be widespread light to moderate rainfall, with thunderstorms/lightning, over Kerala as well as Mahe and Lakshadweep.

There could also be isolated to scattered rainfall over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, in the next five days, with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu till May 26.

Meanwhile, pre-monsoon floods have battered large parts of the country (and neighbouring Bangladesh), killing at least 24 people and sending lakhs to shelters, authorities have said.

India was also reeling under a blistering heatwave for most of this month, with maximum temperatures in several states nearing 50 degrees Celsius. In Delhi, the mercury hovered just below that mark; the city's Mungeshpur station recorded a temperature of 49.2 degrees on May 16.

This week scientists from the World Weather Attribution group said data they reviewed suggested the heat wave was made more likely by climate change and is a glimpse of the region's future.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON