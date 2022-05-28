No impact on investment flow: Bommai on communal tensions

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said communal tensions in the state has had no impact on attracting investments at the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The state has succeeded in drawing investments worth ₹59,350 crore in Davos, he said.

Speaking to media persons on his four-day visit to Davos, Bommai listed a number of companies who will soon initiate their projects in the state.

“It (Karnataka) has not lost nor will it lose,” Bommai said, responding to a question on if ongoing communal tensions had any impact on investor sentiments. “The state has succeeded in drawing total investments of ₹59,350 cr with its participation at WEF Meet in Davos.”

Karnataka, in recent months, has become a hotbed of communal tensions over issues such as moral policing, hate crimes, Hijab, Halal, restriction on Muslims to take part in temple fairs and festivals, anti-conversion law and the calls from right-wing groups for a survey of all mosques among other issues.

The political opposition has targeted the Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its inaction to contain the rise of right-wing vigilantism in a state, particularly its capital Bengaluru, which is known world over for its prowess in technology, biotechnology, aerospace and startups.

Adding to its challenges is the teething infrastructure problems in Benglauru, which generates most of the income, investments and interest.

The infrastructure problems in Bengaluru had prompted sharp criticism from the over 12 million residents, including corporates, that saw neighbouring states like Telangana to ask these companies to relocate to Hyderabad for a better quality of life, roads and experience.

Bommai said investors, especially in sectors which will define the future like defence, technology, semiconductor and others were looking only at Karnataka for all investment. “You cannot compare Karnataka with any other state,” he said.

Bommai said: “Two major companies have inked MoUs with the Karnataka government to invest a total ₹52,000 crore.”

This includes investments from ReNew Power Pvt Ltd, which has signed an MoU for an investment of ₹50,000 cr spread over the next 7 years for setting up Renewable Energy, Battery Storage, Green Hydrogen units with employment opportunities for about 30,000 persons.

“The company intends to implement the projects in two phases. In the first phase, the projects which are already under implementation would be operationalised within 2 years with an investment of ₹11,900 crore,” he said.

While Karnataka has been one of the highest recipients of foreign direct investments (FDI), corruption and long-drawn process to secure requisite clearances have led to it losing out on big ticket capital and the jobs it could potentially generate and help the state’s sluggish economy.

The delays in procuring land for industries under Section 109 of the Karnataka Land Reforms Act had cost the state a chance to convert investments totalling over ₹39,000 crore and a chance to create over 80,000 jobs between 2013 and 2019, according to government data.

Bommai said the process has since been simplified as industries can start construction immediately and seek statutory clearances within three years to avoid any delays.

“A detailed presentation has also been made for the company to convince about attractive incentive packages to invest in Pharma and FMCG sectors in the state with major focus on the FMCG Park being developed in Dharwad,” Bommai said.

He said there was a bank of nearly 60,000 acres which were readily available for industrial use across the state and would also help spread out investments to places other than Bengaluru.

Global Investors Meet in November

The state government is planning to conduct the Global Investors Meet in November after a gap of nearly six years on account of political instability and the Covid-19 outbreak that had crippled the country and state for over two years.

Murugesh Nirani, Karnataka’s minister for large and medium industries, said: “The three-day Global Investors Meet will be held in Bengaluru as per the schedule from November 2 to 4, 2022. And world’s leading industrialists have shown keen interest to make investments in the state. We are expecting ₹5 lakh crore worth investments.”