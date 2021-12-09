Home / India News / No increase in human rights violations, says Centre, cites NHRC data
india news

No increase in human rights violations, says Centre, cites NHRC data

The number of alleged human rights violation cases registered by NHRC have declined over the past three years, according to data given to Rajya Sabha by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
NHRC has recommended a total of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>63.67 crore as monetary relief to people human rights violation victims since 2018, the Ministry of Home Affairs told Parliament (Biplov Bhuyan/HT File Photo)
NHRC has recommended a total of 63.67 crore as monetary relief to people human rights violation victims since 2018, the Ministry of Home Affairs told Parliament (Biplov Bhuyan/HT File Photo)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 10:43 AM IST
Copy Link
ByMalavika Murali

NEW DELHI: There is no increase in human rights violations in the country, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

“As per the data made available by the NHRC, no such increase of human rights violations is noticed,” Minister of state in the Ministry of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in a written answer to a question by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP M Shanmugam.

Shanmugam sought to know whether the incidents of human rights violations in the country are increasing year after year.

According to the data shared by the government, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has registered 64,170 cases of human rights violations this year as on 31 October. The data shows a decline in the number of cases registered in the last three years. The number of cases registered in 2018, 2019 and 2020 are 89,584,76,628 and 74,968, respectively.

The largest proportion of cases registered by NHRC were reported from Uttar Pradesh where 41,947 cases were registered in 2018, 32,693 cases in 2019, 30,164 cases in 2020 and 24,242 cases in 2021 till 31 October.

NHRC has recommended a total of 63.67 crore as monetary relief to rights victims since 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out