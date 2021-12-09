No increase in human rights violations, says Centre, cites NHRC data

NEW DELHI: There is no increase in human rights violations in the country, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

“As per the data made available by the NHRC, no such increase of human rights violations is noticed,” Minister of state in the Ministry of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in a written answer to a question by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP M Shanmugam.

Shanmugam sought to know whether the incidents of human rights violations in the country are increasing year after year.

According to the data shared by the government, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has registered 64,170 cases of human rights violations this year as on 31 October. The data shows a decline in the number of cases registered in the last three years. The number of cases registered in 2018, 2019 and 2020 are 89,584,76,628 and 74,968, respectively.

The largest proportion of cases registered by NHRC were reported from Uttar Pradesh where 41,947 cases were registered in 2018, 32,693 cases in 2019, 30,164 cases in 2020 and 24,242 cases in 2021 till 31 October.

NHRC has recommended a total of ₹63.67 crore as monetary relief to rights victims since 2018.