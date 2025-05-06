Agartala, Noting that insurgency has ceased to exist in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday urged the people to visit the state's tourist spots. No insurgency in Tripura now, visit tourist spots: CM to people

After laying the foundation stone for tourism facilities worth ₹67 crore at Chabimura in Gomati district, the chief minister said the northeastern state has a rich wealth of tourism from spiritual to ecotourism and historical structures.

"The tourist footfall at the tourist spots has been increasing with every passing year as the peace prevails in the state. The state which witnessed bloodshed due to the insurgency, has become a terrorist Free State after en-masse surrender of banned outfits- NLFT and ATTF," he said.

The northeastern state had witnessed large-scale violence since the 1990s. The main rebel groups included the National Liberation Front of Tripura and the All Tripura Tiger Force .

"The tourist arrival has increased to 7 lakh during 2024-25 FY from 5 lakh during 2023-24. This is a big leap in the state's tourism sector. The government is contemplating introducing tourist police to provide safety and security to the tourists because tourists prefer to travel safely," he said.

Asserting that tourism could be a game changer to boost the socio-economic condition of the rural people, the chief minister said the government has taken all possible measures to attract the tourists.

Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury highlighted the initiatives taken for the promotion of tourism in the northeastern state.

"Today, the chief minister laid the foundation stone for developing tourism infrastructures worth ₹67 crore at Fatik Sagar and Amar Sagar under Asian Development Bank funding. There will be one modern cafeteria, boating facility, pathway and 16 cottages with state-of-the-art facilities," he said.

Chowdhury said the Centre has sanctioned ₹97.70 crore to build 51 Shakti Peeth at Bandower in Gomati district under the Swadesh Darshan scheme.

"Under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, the Centre has sanctioned ₹48 crore to set up an eco-tourism spot at Sachindranagar in West Tripura district. Once the projects are finished, the face of tourism will be changed completely," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.