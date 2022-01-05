No lapse in PM's security, reiterates Punjab CM; regrets cancellation of Modi's programme

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi presented the state government's side over Wednesday's ‘breach’ in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security near Ferozepur, reiterating that no such lapse took place.

The Punjab chief minister also said that according to initial itinerary of PM Modi's visit, there was no mention of a visit by road.

“Elections are near, and it is common for people to block roads. Neither did any attack take place, nor there was any threat. It is wrong to say that the Prime Minister was in danger," Channi said at a press conference.

The Congress leader also expressed his respect for the Prime Minister. “We regret that he had to leave. He is a priceless personality,” the chief minister said, adding that Union home minister Amit Shah had called him up to get protesters removed from the road.

“We worked till 3 in morning to ensure that protesters were removed. Central agencies and Union minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were also in tough with the protesting farmers,” the chief minister elaborated further.

Whatever happened shall be probed, he added.

After the breach, Prime Minister Modi was forced to cancel a scheduled rally in Ferozepur in the poll-bound state. Upon arriving at Bhatinda airport to depart for Delhi, he is said to have told airport officials to thank their CM that he (PM Modi) was ‘able to return alive.’

The development has triggered a war of words between the ruling Congress and PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress has claimed that the programme was, in fact, cancelled due to poor turnout at the rally.