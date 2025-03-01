No law violated in terminating Infosys trainees: Labour dept’s inquiry

The Karnataka labour department has ruled out any labour law violations in the termination of trainees on the Mysuru campus of Infosys February 7, a senior department official said on Friday. The issue gained attention after Infosys terminated over 300 trainees on February 7 for failing internal assessments after three attempts. The company defended its decision, stating that performance evaluations were a key component of its globally recognised training framework. (Representational image)

Following an inquiry into allegations raised by affected trainees and the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), the department determined that Infosys had acted within legal parameters. The key finding was that the individuals were trainees, not employees, meaning standard labour protections did not apply to them, the official added.

The senior government official said that the inspection did not uncover any breaches of labour laws since the trainees were never formally hired as employees. “There was no formal employer-employee relationship in this case. They were not given appointment letters and were engaged as trainees for three months under an apprenticeship programme, receiving stipends rather than salaries,” the official added.

The Karnataka labour department’s interim report said that the state government cannot interfere in the hiring or assessment processes of private firms. “The government cannot intervene in the selection process of any company… We have collected all the information in detail from Infosys and an interim report has been submitted. We will submit the final report by March 4 or 5,” an official said.

Labour minister Santhosh Lad had directed officials to inspect Infosys’s Mysuru and Bengaluru campuses. The inspection, conducted by a team led by legislator G Manjunath, examined hiring records, assessment procedures, and the company’s handling of terminations. The review found that more than 600 students from the 2022 batch had progressed in the programme, while 329 trainees failed the mandatory internal test.

NITES strongly opposed the layoffs, terming them unethical and demanding government intervention. “...we will continue to stand with these employees until they receive the fairness and dignity they deserve. Today we are politely requesting the authorities for justice, but if the government will not take appropriate measures, then NITES, along with all the employees, will not hesitate to start a massive protest outside Infosys campus,” the employees’ outfit said in a statement.

However, the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom), the IT industry’s lobbying group, defended Infosys, stating that performance-based hiring and rigorous training programmes are standard industry practices.

“The technology sector in India has long embraced performance-driven hiring, with meritocracy and performance deeply embedded in company culture and always aligned with local laws. Large enterprises recruiting from campuses invest in rigorous training programmes to equip students with industry-relevant technical skills,” Nasscom said in a statement.

Infosys, meanwhile, maintained that its training programme was transparent, and all trainees were aware of assessment requirements before onboarding. “Each trainee that joins Infosys fills an apprenticeship registration form accepting their apprenticeship with Infosys, where the training cost is borne entirely by Infosys. Our testing processes are articulated in the evaluation policy document and also communicated proactively to all trainees,” the company said.

According to Infosys, the terminated trainees were part of a batch onboarded in October 2024, following a two-and-a-half-year delay due to macroeconomic conditions affecting IT companies. The firm stated that eliminating underperforming candidates was necessary to maintain high-quality standards.

Additionally, the company said that it had offered support to the affected trainees, including outplacement services, severance pay, and counselling. Infosys also defended its evaluation methodology, clarifying that negative marking was applied across all three attempts at the assessment tests.

“This is part of the evaluation policy document and also communicated proactively at the time of induction of our trainees,” the company said, adding that its training programme had been globally recognised as one of the best in the industry.