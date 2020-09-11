No lockdown in Punjab on September 13 for NEET 2020 exam

india

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 21:09 IST

Ahead of NEET 2020 on September 13, the Punjab government on Friday announced that there would be no lockdown on this Sunday to ensure NEET 2020 candidates do not face any inconvenience.

On Wednesday, the government announced partial relaxation of its weekend lockdown norms, restricting lockdowns only on Sundays till September 30. This Sunday, there will be no lockdown, the government has clarified.

However, shops selling non-essential items will remain closed on this Sunday as well.

At present, the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities is prohibited between 9.30 pm to 5 am within municipal limits of all cities of Punjab throughout the week.

Essential activities, interstate and intrastate transport, transport of goods, movement of passengers arriving at the state or departing from the state are allowed.

Shops or malls, except those dealing in essential commodities, are allowed to remain open till 9 pm from Monday to Saturday but would be closed in all cities on Sunday.

Ban all social, political, religious gatherings, protests, and demonstrations will continue to remain in force.

(With agency inputs)