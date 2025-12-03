No major performance issues in vehicles using E20 petrol, Centre tells Parliament

New Delhi: The Union government on Wednesday told the parliament that vehicles have not shown any significant variations in vehicle performance or adverse impact on components from using 20% ethanol blended petrol. Ethanol’s higher-octane number compared to petrol makes Ethanol-blended fuels a suitable alternative for higher-octane requirements, Nitin Gadkari said. (Representative photo)

The government said this is based on an August 2025 response by the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, which administers the Ethanol Blending Programme, even though vehicles sold prior to 1st April 2023 were only compliant with E10 (10% blended fuel) .

The ministry of petroleum’s response was based on studies conducted by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

The response on Wednesday came after Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien asked union ministry of road transport and highways if 80% of the motor-vehicles sold between 2011 and 2025 are only compliant with 5% and 10% ethanol blends and sought data on the number of complaints of engine damage, mileage loss, warranty refusals and insurance denials received since the roll-out of E20, with manufacturer- and insurer-wise break-up.

While replying to the question, union minister Nitin Gadkari said Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions in the case of Ethanol is less than that of petrol.

“Ethanol’s higher-octane number compared to petrol makes Ethanol-blended fuels a suitable alternative for higher-octane requirements,” he said.

He added there were no proposal to create a compensation fund for proven E20-related damage.