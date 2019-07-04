No monsoon chaos for Gurugram this year, says Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that there will be no chaos in Gurugram during the upcoming rainy season as the bottlenecks that caused massive waterlogging and traffic chaos last year had been taken care of.

“The construction on all underpasses has been completed and the drainage system upgraded as part of the monsoon preparedness,” he told Hindustan Times during the course of an interview. “That problem (waterlogging) last year which had led to Gurugram getting branded as ‘Gurujam’ has been taken care of.” To further mitigate the problem of waterlogging, the government has drawn up a plan to build check dams and create artificial lakes in the surrounding Aravalli hills. That, he said, will not only lead to recharge of ground water, but also prevent the rush of rain waters to the urban areas of Gurugram. “The plan is to develop the area around the newly-created water bodies as tourist gardens,” he said.

On the crime prevention steps in Gurugram, Khattar said the town has more resources than any other district in the state, adding

crime rate in Gurugram was not different from the rate in Delhi, and there was nothing alarming about it.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 01:39 IST