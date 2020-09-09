e-paper
Home / India News / No more Sunday curbs for weekly markets in Uttar Pradesh

No more Sunday curbs for weekly markets in Uttar Pradesh

With this, the Uttar Pradesh government has completely lifted weekend curbs, which were introduced on July 14. Last week, the state government withdrew Saturday’s restrictions

india Updated: Sep 09, 2020 11:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
New Delhi, India - Aug. 26, 2020: A health official collects a swab sample from a coronavirus testing kiosk set at a weekly market in Pandav Nagar, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. All vendors were tested for coronavirus. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - Aug. 26, 2020: A health official collects a swab sample from a coronavirus testing kiosk set at a weekly market in Pandav Nagar, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. All vendors were tested for coronavirus. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
         

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday decided to restore routine weekly closures of markets and end the Sunday closure policy. He also ordered that Tehsil Diwas and Thana Diwas be restarted for the redressal of public grievances.

With this, the Uttar Pradesh government has completely lifted weekend curbs, which were introduced on July 14. Last week, the state government withdrew Saturday’s restrictions.

At the Covid-19 and Unlock review meeting held at Lok Bhawan here, the chief minister asked officers concerned to end Sunday restrictions, but emphasised: “Test everyone in containment zones for Covid-19”.

Also Read: Covid-19 pop-up test centres near govt offices, weekly markets soon

The CM said, “Encourage the hospitality industry—hotels and restaurants—outside containment zones to operate while following Covid-19 safety protocols. People should be made aware about the disease, but at the same time economic activities should be stepped up.”

He asked the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), King George’s Medical University (KGMU )and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Medical Institute to set up 1,000 ICU beds in total.

Also Read: ‘Dragon has many heads’: Court orders Covid-19 tests for migrants returning to Delhi

On public grievance redressal, he said, “Conduct Tehsil Diwas and Thana Diwas while following Covid-19 guidelines. Additional district magistrates, police circle officers and tehsildars should engage in immediate redressal of public grievances in their respective areas,” he said.

He asked the officers concerned to make efforts to increasing GST (Goods and Service Tax) collection and register more traders. Yogi also said that he would summon a meeting of Udyog Bandhu for a dialogue with industrialists and entrepreneurs.

