No need to panic, says Tamil Nadu as state’s Omicron variant tally rises to 34

CHENNAI: The number of cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu has risen to 34 with the confirmation of 33 new infections, health minister M Subramanian said on Thursday. The state reported the first such infection on December 15 when a 47-year-old man, who travelled from Nigeria via Doha, tested positive for it in Chennai.

“We took up contact tracing and tested all his family members and contacts,” said Subramanian. He added of the 4,000 people traced, 91 tested positive for Covid-19. Subramanian said 57 of the people, who have mostly returned from high-risk countries, have shown an S gene drop, a marker of probable Omicron infection.

“The 33 new cases and the one old case with Omicron are from the 57. All of them are being treated in hospitals and they are doing well. There is no reason to fear.”

He added most of them are double vaccinated. Subramanian said reports of 23 people were awaited as they have been sent for genome sequencing.

Health secretary J Radhakrishnan said they have asked district authorities to strengthen surveillance and containment. “...(those) admitted... are showing almost nil symptoms. There is no need to panic but we need the public cooperation to prevent this from spreading further.”