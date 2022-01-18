No one can be forced to get inoculated: Govt

Vaccination against Covid-19 is of larger public interest amid the ongoing pandemic and no person can be forced to be inoculated against their wishes, the Centre has informed the Supreme Court.

“The directions and guidelines released by the government of India and ministry of health and family welfare do not envisage any forcible vaccination without consent of the concerned individual,” the Union government said in an affidavit submitted in the top court.

The affidavit was in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by NGO Evara Foundation seeking measures, such as door-to-door vaccinations, for disabled people.

Among the suggestions made by the NGO was prior consent of disabled persons, which included those suffering from mental and intellectual disabilities.

“Vaccination should not be made mandatory for persons with disabilities and obtaining consent of all the persons with disabilities before the vaccination should be compulsory,” the plea filed through counsel Pankaj Sinha and Shashank Singh said.

