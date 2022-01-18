Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / No one can be forced to get inoculated: Govt
india news

No one can be forced to get inoculated: Govt

The affidavit was in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by NGO Evara Foundation seeking measures, such as door-to-door vaccinations, for disabled people.
A medic administers Covid vaccine to a teen in Ludhiana at the civil surgeon’s office. (Representational image)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 04:39 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi

Vaccination against Covid-19 is of larger public interest amid the ongoing pandemic and no person can be forced to be inoculated against their wishes, the Centre has informed the Supreme Court.

“The directions and guidelines released by the government of India and ministry of health and family welfare do not envisage any forcible vaccination without consent of the concerned individual,” the Union government said in an affidavit submitted in the top court.

The affidavit was in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by NGO Evara Foundation seeking measures, such as door-to-door vaccinations, for disabled people. 

Among the suggestions made by the NGO was prior consent of disabled persons, which included those suffering from mental and intellectual disabilities. 

“Vaccination should not be made mandatory for persons with disabilities and obtaining consent of all the persons with disabilities before the vaccination should be compulsory,” the plea filed through counsel Pankaj Sinha and Shashank Singh said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
supreme court covid-19
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Birju Maharaj
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Delhi Covid-19 cases
UP Elections
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP