No problems for those who received Covaxin in travelling abroad, says MEA

The World Health Organisation’s (WHO) decision to suspend the supply of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin will not affect foreign travel by Indians who received the jab, the external affairs ministry said on Thursday.

The UN health body announced last week it was suspending the supply of Covaxin under the Covax facility due to deficiencies in Bharat Biotech’s manufacturing practices.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a regular media briefing that the statements from both Bharat Biotech and WHO were clear in emphasising that the vaccine is safe and effective.

“Its efficacy is not in question. There is something about process issues that are being worked out by the company and WHO,” he said.

“I certainly do not think there should be any impact at all on people who have taken Covaxin. It is a safe vaccine. In terms of their travel, it continues to be recognised under the emergency use listing of WHO and various countries have already accepted it,” Bagchi said.

India also has arrangements with various countries for the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, and there is no cause for worry for those who were vaccinated with Covaxin, he added.

While confirming the suspension of supply of Covaxin through UN procurement agencies, WHO recommended that countries which had received the vaccine should “take actions as appropriate”.

The suspension was the outcome of WHO’s post-emergency use listing inspection conducted during March 14-22 and the need to conduct process and facility upgrade to address good manufacturing practice (GMP) deficiencies at Bharat Biotech.

The firm has committed itself to addressing GMP deficiencies and is developing a corrective and preventive action plan to be submitted to the Drugs Controller General of India and WHO.

