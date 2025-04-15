Nalbari , Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said no protest against the Waqf Act, 2025 will be allowed in the state and suggested that the agitators present their side before the Supreme Court. No protest against Waqf Act will be allowed in Assam: Himanta

After its enactment earlier this month, several individuals and groups have challenged the controversial legislation, which seeks to improve the functioning of Waqf properties, address complexities, ensure transparency and introduce technology-driven management.

"The case is with the Supreme Court. If anyone has anything to say, please present it before the apex court as it can be properly discussed there. If someone hits the streets in Assam against the Waqf Act, then people will also hit the streets in support of the legislation. It will lead to a clash, which we don't want," Sarma told reporters.

He reminded the All Assam Minority Students' Union that if the organisation opposes the law, then there are people who support it.

"We don't need any conflict. The brotherhood should be maintained for the progress of Assam. That's why we should be able to differentiate between good and bad. If anyone opposes the Waqf Act, I have nothing to say and I suggest him to go to the Supreme Court.

"Those who are supporting the Act should also go to the apex court. We went to the SC yesterday in support of the Act. But we will not allow anything to take place on the roads," Sarma said.

Agitators and the police clashed during a rally against the Waqf Act in Cachar district of Assam on Sunday. The protesters pelted the police with stones while the law enforcers dispersed them with batons.

After the clash, the Cachar district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita across the district.

The Act proposes that an officer above the rank of collector will investigate government properties claimed as Waqf. In case of disputes, the senior government official will have the final say on whether a property belongs to Waqf or the government.

This replaces the earlier system where such decisions were made by Waqf tribunals.

The Act also allowed the inclusion of non-Muslim members in the central and state Waqf boards for inclusivity.

