Home / India News / No Question Hour in Bengal House

No Question Hour in Bengal House

india Updated: Sep 03, 2020 23:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Kolkata

West Bengal assembly speaker Biman Banerjee on Thursday announced that the state’s two-day monsoon session will have no question hour due to “paucity of time”.

The Speaker’s announcement came a day after Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien said not having a Question Hour in Parliament was worst assault on democracy, prompting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of accusing the state’s ruling party of showing double standards.

“The chairpersons of two houses of Parliament talk to all parties before deciding the schedule of a session. In Bengal, the session is being held only to abide by the norm (of having a session within six months). The government does not want to face questions on corruption or, its failure to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. It shows TMC’s double standards,” said Bengal BJP vice-resident Jay Prakash Majumdar.

The state assembly is scheduled to hold its monsoon session from September 9-10. The Speaker also said that the legislators, assembly staff, security personnel and journalists will have to undergo rapid antigen test before they are allowed to enter the assembly.

“The legislators will have to maintain distance and occupy specific seats earmarked for them. Elderly legislators will be seated in the main hall and younger members will be asked to sit in the galleries,” Banerjee said.

