No sanction but think about your stance: US on India-Russia oil trade

Washington: While acknowledging that India’s imports of oil from Russia will not fall within the sanctions regime imposed by the US and its allies, the White House has said that it was time for India — and other countries — to choose which side of history they wanted to be on.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked about reports that India could take up Russian offers of discounted crude oil, and what would be the US’s response to such moves by India and others, White House spokesperson, Jen Psaki, said, “Our message to any country continues to be that, obviously, abide by the sanctions that we have put in place and recommended. I don’t believe this would be violating that. But also think about where you want to stand when the history books are written in this moment in time.”

Psaki added that any “support for the Russian leadership” was “ support for an invasion that obviously is having a devastating impact”.

Reports of India’s plans to continue its economic engagement with Russia, through alternative payment mechanisms, have sparked off a new set of critical responses in the US against India’s stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amy Bera, the chair of the House of Representatives subcommittee on Asia, Pacific, Central Asia and non-proliferation, said in a statement that as a senior Indian-American member of the Congress, he had been “deeply disappointed” with India’s abstention at the votes in the United Nations condemning Russian aggression, despite India’s long history of defending its own borders from outside aggression.

“Even worse, India is now reportedly looking to bypass international sanctions and buy Russian oil at a steeply discounted rate, potentially giving (Vladimir) Putin an economic lifeline at a time when the Russian economy is reeling from international sanctions.” Bera added that if these reports were accurate then New Delhi would be “choosing to side” with Putin. “As the world’s largest democracy, and as a leader of the Quad, India has a responsibility to ensure its actions do not directly or indirectly support Putin and his invasion.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In recent hearings on India and the Indo-Pacific on the Hill, US lawmakers have expressed their disappointment at India’s stance, despite efforts by administration officials from both the State Department and Pentagon to give a glimpse of India’s constraints vis a vis its dependence on Russia.

The administration has said that it would not “stand by” and allow countries to compensate Russia at this moment. In the context of China’s support to Russia, Ned Price, the State Department spokesperson, said on Monday, “We are watching very closely the extent to which the PRC, or any other country for that matter, provides any form of support, whether that’s material support, whether that’s economic support, whether that’s financial support, to Russia. Any such support from anywhere in the world would be of great concern to us.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At various Ukraine-related meeting on UN platforms — Security Council, General Assembly and the Human Rights Council — India has abstained from votes that condemn Russian aggression. But it has, since the invasion, spoken of the importance of international law, UN charter, and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states, which have been read as indirect criticism of Russian actions. US officials have noted this evolution in the Indian position.

India has also expressed its worry and concern over the deteriorating situation in Ukraine, and consistently pleaded for cessation of violence, de-escalation of tensions and prioritised the path of diplomacy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, in this period, directly spoken to both Russian president Putin and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said, “We have reiterated at the highest levels of our leadership to all parties concerned that there is no choice but the path of diplomacy and dialogue”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON