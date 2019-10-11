e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Selfie in loo, Rs 51,000 in MP government’s scheme for newly-weds

The initiative is aimed at ensuring that toilets are constructed in every household in Madhya Pradesh.

india Updated: Oct 11, 2019 08:49 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Bhopal
Applicants under ‘Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah/Nikah Yojna’ are being told to click selfies in the toilet in Madhya Pradesh if they want to get married and the brides-to-be want to become eligible to receive Rs 51,000 under the scheme.
Applicants under ‘Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah/Nikah Yojna’ are being told to click selfies in the toilet in Madhya Pradesh if they want to get married and the brides-to-be want to become eligible to receive Rs 51,000 under the scheme. (Representative Image/HT File Photo )
         

No selfie in loo, no wedding! That’s what applicants under ‘Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah/Nikah Yojna’ are being told in Madhya Pradesh if they want to get married and the brides-to-be want to become eligible to receive Rs 51,000 under the scheme.

As per the government scheme, brides from economically backward sections of the state are eligible to receive Rs 51,000 provided they prove that the groom’s house has a toilet before the wedding. And for that, it has been made mandatory for the groom to click a selfie while standing in the toilet in his residence.

The initiative is aimed at ensuring that toilets are constructed in every household in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Mukhtar Hassan who runs Zara Hassan Welfare Samiti said: “We submit the forms of applicants under the scheme to the municipal corporation. It requires two affidavits and a selfie of the groom inside the toilet of their residence. The form is rejected and the couples are not allowed to get married in the ‘sammelan’ if the picture is not submitted.”

On Thursday, around 77 couples got married in a mass ceremony at Central Library Ground here.

Muhammad Yusuf, one of the grooms at the mass marriage, said, “I had submitted the form and was asked to submit a selfie inside a toilet. When I objected, they said that if we don’t submit the picture, our form will not be approved.”

Another groom Mohammad Saddam said instead of checking selfies, government officials should visit houses to ensure if toilets had indeed been constructed. “Why do we have to submit a selfie? We can as easily take a picture in any toilet. A government official should come and see if there is a toilet in the house.”

Sofia, a bride at the community wedding, however, welcomed the initiative and said: “It is not wrong to ensure that there is a toilet in a house. I think this is a good decision.”

Meanwhile, several locals alleged that many couples have not received money under the scheme since February this year.

“Couples used to get their money in due time up to February. However, since then, around 600-700 couples in the city alone have not received the money under the scheme,” said Mukhtar Hassan.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 08:39 IST

tags
top news
PM Modi, Xi Jinping look to refresh India-China ties at seaside summit
PM Modi, Xi Jinping look to refresh India-China ties at seaside summit
Oct 11, 2019 08:20 IST
7 killed as bus runs over pilgrims sleeping on pavement in UP’s Bulandshahr
7 killed as bus runs over pilgrims sleeping on pavement in UP’s Bulandshahr
Oct 11, 2019 08:41 IST
Call on release of former J-K CMs likely in the next few days
Call on release of former J-K CMs likely in the next few days
Oct 11, 2019 05:26 IST
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
How Modi-Shah-Fadnavis changed Maharashtra politics - By Rajdeep Sardesai
Oct 11, 2019 08:58 IST
Pakistan Army spokesperson defends Rajnath Singh over Shastra Puja row
Pakistan Army spokesperson defends Rajnath Singh over Shastra Puja row
Oct 11, 2019 08:04 IST
She brought shame to family, we won’t help her: Kerala cyanide killer’s father
She brought shame to family, we won’t help her: Kerala cyanide killer’s father
Oct 11, 2019 03:37 IST
Muslims must give land to Hindus as goodwill gesture: Ex-AMU VC Lt Gen Shah
Muslims must give land to Hindus as goodwill gesture: Ex-AMU VC Lt Gen Shah
Oct 10, 2019 22:29 IST
Union minister releases book on Article 370 written by 14-year old student
Union minister releases book on Article 370 written by 14-year old student
Oct 10, 2019 23:48 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News