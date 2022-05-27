No tolerance for irregularities, corruption, BJP tells Himachal unit

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun an image-building exercise in the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh and conveyed to the state leadership that allegations of corruption and irregularities against ministers and legislators will not be tolerated.

It has conveyed to the state leadership that apart from performance, a clean record will be a deciding factor for ticket distribution for the assembly elections slated later this year.

A party functionary said to buck anti-incumbency, about 30-35% of the lawmakers may be dropped. “The party usually follows the practice of giving tickets to fresh faces and younger candidates, but this time the focus is also on candidates with an impeccable record,” said the functionary, requesting anonymity.

The party is conscious of the public perception of the government, particularly the charge that it was unable to generate jobs and that it failed to conduct fair recruitment examinations.

BJP chief JP Nadda, who is overseeing electioneering in the state, is learnt to have conveyed the message that irregularities or corruption will be shown no leniency. This year, allegations of irregularities were made against some top officials, including chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh.

In 2020, Rajiv Bindal, a five-time lawmaker and a former health minister, resigned following allegations of his proximity to a scam accused.

The functionary cited above said chief minister Jairam Thakur has been told to ensure the party’s prospects are not affected by complaints of irregularities in government schemes, etc. “He was told that reports of paper leak scam and charges of corruption against senior officials and a few legislators would have to be dealt with sternly.’

Irregularities were reported in the recruitment exam for constables in March and the Central Bureau of Investigation is looking into the matter.