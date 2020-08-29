No weekend shutdown across 7 districts in Odisha due to NEET, JEE

india

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 13:52 IST

Around 37000 candidates of Odisha who would write the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) between September 1 and 13 would have to follow safety norms such as physical distancing, personal hygiene, mask inside the examination halls due to Covid-19 pandemic, officials said.

Additional chief secretary (health department), PK Mohapatra said all candidates will need to follow safety norms such as physical distancing, personal hygiene, mask-wearing, etc. inside the examination centres. The district authorities will also ensure the implementation of these norms outside the premises, he said.

Copy of the admit card of the candidates, including soft copies or any other document held by the candidates and any document held by the examination personnel and staff/ representatives of service providers in support of their deployment, would be considered as their valid movement pass throughout the state.

All candidates, along with their guardian, if any, as well as the examination personnel, are allowed to travel from their place of stay to the examination centres either by their vehicles or hired/public service vehicle.

Officials said the candidates would also be subjected to thermal screening before entering the halls. While the JEE-Mains exams will be held between September 1 and 6, the NEET is scheduled on September 13. In Odisha, JEE Mains would be held in 26 centres across 7 cities.

The government said there will be no lockdown or shutdown in the 7 cities where the exams will be held. The cities are Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Balasore, Sambalpur, Angul and Rourkela. Accordingly, weekend shutdown would not be enforced in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Balasore, Sambalpur and Rourkela on August 30.

On Friday, the Odisha government had said that if any of the 37,000 candidates of the state who would write the exams need transportation and accommodation facilities, the state government will provide it.

“The government will provide buses to ferry candidates from their hometown to the designated entrance venues. But the students have to apply for the government facilities by August 31,” said chief secretary Asit Tripathy.