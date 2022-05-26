No woman in Cong’s picks for Council, leader hits out

“Are women not competent and capable?” Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary Kavitha Reddy on Wednesday lashed out at the state Congress unit for not giving women any representation in the upper house.

“For the third time in a row, the Karnataka Congress has not given any representation to the women in the legislative council. Even the seats which were vacated by the women leaders were given to the male leaders. It asks very serious questions...are women not competent and capable or are they taken for granted or are women leaders not required in the party...,” Reddy said in a video that has since been shared widely on social media platforms.

Reddy’s statements come two days after the KPCC announced N Nagaraju Yadav and Abdul Jabbar as its official candidates for the June 3 elections for the council or upper house of the state legislature.

“All men who get MLA/MP ticket will not win, so winability question is only for women? Men with all resources also have lost elections, but question on resources is only for women? Social justice is irrelevant/incomplete without gender justice! Why is INC ignoring 50% of the population, is there no representation for women in our assembly, council, parliament at all? Is it no entry for women?,” she had said in an earlier Facebook post.

She also said that there has been just one woman nominated to the Rajya Sabha in the last 30 years, Margret Alva, that “adds to the reeking patriarchy.” Incidentally, the party is headed by Sonia Gandhi. Of all the three major political parties, only the BJP has approved the candidature of party secretary Hemalatha Nayak, to the upper house.

As per the current structure, DK Shivakumar is the state Congress president and all posts of working presidents are males, leaving little space or opportunity for women.

The assembly has just six women legislators, out of which one is nominated as a representative of the Anglo-Indian community.

The party’s only woman one legislator in the upper house is Veena Achaiah, whose term will expire on June 14, leaving the party with no women representative.

A woman legislator from the Congress said that there were many aspirants for MLC seats but the party did not take a decision in this regard for various reasons.

“When it comes to women’s problems, there should be women to look at them. Men also support us but the women leaders should get more opportunities. I am confident that the party will fix this in the coming days,” said Achaiah.

Karnataka Mahila Congress president Dr Pushpa Amarnath said that her party has assured to fix the problem in the upcoming elections.

“I had requested the Congress Legislature Party leader (Siddaramaiah) and DK Shivakumar to provide opportunities to two women since there were two vacancies so that they can be the voice for the 50% population but I welcome the decision taken by the high command,” Amarnath said.

“The president has promised that in the future, they will definitely accommodate (more women) in the council, assembly and Parliament,” she said.

“There were many aspirants for tickets within our party. We will ensure justice to them in the coming days. SR Patil is a senior leader and the high command has taken notice ( of not considering him for a ticket),”DK Shivakumar, the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) said on Tuesday.

“Everyone should work together. We have only two vacant seats. We are deliberating on giving women more opportunities and will fix this in the coming days,” he said.