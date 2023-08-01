Lok Sabha to take up no-confidence motion from Aug 8, PM to reply on Aug 10

NEW DELHI: The no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government over the Manipur violence and other raging issues will be debated from August 8 to 10 in the Lok Sabha, officials said on Tuesday.

The no-confidence motion against the BJP government led by PM Modi is the second no-confidence motion against the Modi government. The NDA defeated one in 2018. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On July 26, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla admitted a notice for a no-confidence motion by Congress lawmaker Gaurav Gogoi, setting the stage for a parliamentary battle between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the newly constituted Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

The debate on the one-line motion -- which says the House has lost its confidence in the Union council of ministers – will start on August 8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on August 10, functionaries added.

The motion, however, poses no threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration which commands a brute majority in the Lower House but the Opposition has signalled it wants to use the debate to try and corner the government on the continuing violence in Manipur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indira to Modi: When PMs faced no-confidence motion a year ahead of polls

“For the last over 84 days, the law and order system has broken down in Manipur, communities are divided, there is nothing in the name of the government there...all this compelled us to bring a no-confidence motion against the government,” senior Congress leader Manish Tewari said last week.

Two officials said the schedule for the no-confidence motion was decided at the Lok Sabha’s Business Advisory Committee meeting on Tuesday. Congress leader Manickam Tagore said the INDIA allies demanded that the no-confidence motion be debated from tomorrow without any further delay. “We also pointed out that in 2018, when the TDP (Telugu Desam Party) gave the no confidence motion, the debate started the very next day,” he said

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At least 150 people have died in ethnic clashes in the northeastern state, and a 30-second video of a barbaric sexual assault of two women by a mob has sparked a nationwide outcry, and jammed Parliament.

The rulebook gives the Speaker a window of 10 days to start the debate. “The Speaker shall declare that leave is granted and that the motion will be taken up on such day, not being more than ten days from the date on which the leave is asked for,” says Rule 198 of the Lok Sabha.

The monsoon session is scheduled to end on August 11.

This is the second no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government -- the NDA defeated one in 2018 -- and the 28th since 1952. This is also the seventh instance of the Lok Sabha discussing a no-confidence motion within 12 months of national polls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP has 303 members in the Lok Sabha, and with its allies, the NDA has 336. The Opposition INDIA has 134 members in the Lower House.

Admitting the motion last week, Birla said that he will talk to leaders of different parties and announce a schedule for the debate later. As per the procedure, the Prime Minister, who is also the Leader of the Lok Sabha, and other parties were consulted before the dates were finalised.