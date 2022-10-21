Noida's Shrikant Tyagi gets hero's welcome on release, says, ‘Obvious that I…’

Video of how Noida's Shrikant Tyagi, arrested on charges of abusing a woman, was welcomed to his housing society in Sector 93B emerged on social media. Flower petals were thrown at him and he was garlanded while his supporters raised slogans of 'Shrikant Tyagi zindabad' and 'Shrikant Bhaiya Zinadabad'. "It was obvious that I would get bail. I had to come home. If a fight is going on and someone has to go to jail, it is only natural that he will get bail. He won't remain in jail forever," Shrikant Tyagi said and thanked the Tyagi community.

Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting woman from his society in Noida, recieves a welcome after getting bail from Jail. He says was jailed due to the conspiracy hatched by his rivals. @TheNewIndian_in pic.twitter.com/vNhRhgKwte — Alok Arjun Singh (@AlokReporter) October 20, 2022

In his first interaction with the journalists on his return to the Grand Omaxe society, as shared by several journalists, Shrikant Tyagi said he will do whatever the society (Tyagi community) wants of him. "This is my home. My society people are standing here to welcome me. The Tyagi community sent a message not only in Uttar Pradesh but also to the entire country. My society is my God," Tyagi said.

On being asked whether he will remain active in politics, Shrikant Tyagi said, "What else will I do? I am a politician." On the question of contesting the elections, he said, "Why not?" He was asked whether he will continue in BJP to which he said he will discuss the issue with his supporters. When the controversy broke out, the BJP denied links with him.

After spending a little over two months in jail, Shrikant Tyagi was released on Thursday around 6.30pm. On Monday, the Allahabad high court granted him bail. “We are thankful to the Tyagi community for their endless support. We will distribute sweets among all our supporters once he is home. Diwali will be special for me and my kids as we will celebrate it with him,” his wife Anu told HT.

"We are very happy and his release will certainly reduce the anguish within the community. The government should have got this matter investigated with a little more caution and avoided the charges which were not applicable in the case," Dharmendra Yadav, Ghaziabad unit chief of the Tyagi community, told PTI.

