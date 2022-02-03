None will vote for a corrupt party, says Tripura CM in swipe at Congress, Rahul

In a scathing attack on Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi over his recent statements on the judiciary, Election Commission and Pegasus, Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday said that his party (Congress) fights polls based on lies and people of the country would not vote for ‘a corrupt party’.

“You fight elections on lies, people don’t vote for a corrupt party….so the election commission is wrong? If courts reject your baseless allegations, the judiciary is wrong?” Deb tweeted after sharing a video clipping of Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.

According to the video, Rahul Gandhi allegedly said, “Institutions of our country are being attacked and captured by one idea” and “the judiciary, the Election Commission, Pegasus, are all instruments of destroying the voice of the Union of states”.

Rahul Gandhi’s statement drew criticism from the ruling BJP at the Centre. Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju condemned the statement and demanded that the Congress leader should seek an apology.

“Not only as India’s Law Minister but also as an ordinary citizen, I condemn what Mr. Rahul Gandhi has said about India’s judiciary and EC. These are vital institutions of our democracy. Mr. Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the people, judiciary and EC,” Rijiju wrote on Twitter.