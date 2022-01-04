North Karnataka outperforms Bengaluru in vaccines for teens

As many as 3.8 lakh children between the age group of 15 to 18 years were vaccinated on Monday in Karnataka. The vaccination drive, however, fell short of the target of 6.38 lakh students set by the state government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the government data, 15 districts in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, had reported less than the state’s average of 59%. Haveri district in Karnataka topped the list by administering 273% of the given target. Officials said the case above the given target shows that there was overwhelming support from the parents from this district.

The north Karnataka districts, which had a poor record in vaccinating its adults, surpassed other cities in student vaccination. Haveri was followed by Dharwad and Belagavi districts from north Karnataka, while the target for Haveri and Dharwad was at 5,000 students for Monday, the district vaccinated 13,657 and 11,675 students, respectively.

In the case of Belagavi, the target was to vaccinate 20,000 students on Monday, but the district was able to administer 44,068 vaccinations, showed the data. Belagavi is the district to have administered the most number of vaccinations on Monday in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bengaluru city, on the other hand, achieved only 27% of the target of 32,800 vaccinations for the children. BBMP officials said 8,784 students were vaccinated on Monday in the state capital. “There was reluctance among parents since many have not been sending their children to school and the vaccination drives the conducted at schools. We expect that more parents will come forward in the coming days,” said an official.

Earlier in the day, a vaccine drive for children in Karnataka was launched by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai in BBMP Higher Primary and Pre-University College, Bairaveshwara Nagar, Moodalapalya.

“Today we are inaugurating the vaccine drive for children aged between 15 and 18 years. In Bengaluru alone, we are targeting 441,000 beneficiaries in 5,482 schools and 577 PU colleges. Around 40,000 will be given the vaccine in BBMP limits on day one,” Bommai said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Health Minister K Sudhakar said vaccines reduced the severity of Covid-19 and the risk of mortality. “Everyone must take the vaccine. Totally, 8.65 crore doses have been administered in the state. So far, Karnataka’s positivity rate is low, at 0.5 per cent, as compared to other states such as Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. We have regular meetings with the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee and officials to take appropriate measures,” Sudhakar said.